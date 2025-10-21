Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

