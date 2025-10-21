Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 29.9% during the second quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of META opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

