MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 13,824 Amcor PLC $AMCR

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,732,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,412 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $37,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1%

AMCR stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.