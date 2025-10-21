MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 4,033 Lamb Weston $LW

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 328.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 45.9% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LW opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.