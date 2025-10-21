MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 129.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,891 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $73,699,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

