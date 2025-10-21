MGO One Seven LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.