MGO One Seven LLC Invests $166,000 in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 879,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,351 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 118,307 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 760,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,955 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

