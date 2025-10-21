MGO One Seven LLC Invests $232,000 in EPR Properties $EPR

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 231.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 88.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 174.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,631.24. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.