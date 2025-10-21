MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

