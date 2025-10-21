MGO One Seven LLC Takes $205,000 Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,742 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of STM opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

