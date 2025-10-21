MGO One Seven LLC Takes $224,000 Position in MGM Resorts International $MGM

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

