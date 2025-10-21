National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $7,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.7%

FIZZ stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.63.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.The business had revenue of $330.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

