Netskope Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 28th (NASDAQ:NTSK)

Netskope’s (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 28th. Netskope had issued 47,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $908,200,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Netskope’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NTSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Netskope in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Netskope and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Netskope has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Netskope has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 2,000,000 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,238,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,525,325. This represents a 21.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.

