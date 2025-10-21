NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Ascent Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,884 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

