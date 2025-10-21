NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77,887 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Growth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

