NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

