NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $682,264,276. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

