NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,160.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $682,264,276. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

