NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

