NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.