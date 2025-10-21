One Degree Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 113.1% during the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,085 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $831.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

