Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 69.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.59.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.34. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

