Phraction Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

