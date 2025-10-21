Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Alphabet by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

