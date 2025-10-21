Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 11,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

