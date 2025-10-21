PPG Industries (PPG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $4.0628 billion for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $131.24.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.