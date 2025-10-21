Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celcuity (CELC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC):

10/20/2025 – Celcuity was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/20/2025 – Celcuity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Celcuity had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Celcuity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Celcuity had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,500. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

