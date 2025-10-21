Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 81.3% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 462,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 207,618 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6%

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

