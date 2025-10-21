Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $7.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFI International pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 5 2 0 2.13 TFI International 1 7 12 2 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus target price of $210.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. TFI International has a consensus target price of $120.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and TFI International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $1.84 billion 6.00 $472.81 million $9.64 22.71 TFI International $8.40 billion 0.94 $422.48 million $4.36 22.11

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TFI International. TFI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.28% 39.81% 11.64% TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72%

Summary

TFI International beats Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

