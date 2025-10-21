Reviewing Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Tennant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Tennant 4.84% 16.41% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tri-Tech and Tennant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tennant 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tennant has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.95%. Given Tennant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tennant is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

93.3% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tri-Tech and Tennant”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tennant $1.25 billion 1.19 $83.70 million $3.21 25.13

Tennant has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Tri-Tech has a beta of 31.54, indicating that its share price is 3,054% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tennant has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tennant beats Tri-Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions. It provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

