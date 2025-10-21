Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,728 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,761 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

