Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Silgan by 4,394.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Silgan by 26.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Silgan from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

