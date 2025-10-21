SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,610 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

