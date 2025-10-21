Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 6,532 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 105.1% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 79.4% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVDA stock opened at $182.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $682,264,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

