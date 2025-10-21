Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 183 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

