Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $257.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

