Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

