Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Tokio Marine stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

