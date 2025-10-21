United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.0769.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

