United Parcel Service (UPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $20.9375 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

