United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 204.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.62.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $432.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $459.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.59, for a total transaction of $1,698,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,196.70. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $4,746,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,001.50. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,435 shares of company stock valued at $125,401,167. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

