Valley National Bancorp $VLY Stake Lowered by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,810,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

