Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 130.9% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

