Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

