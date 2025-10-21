Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.1%

OWL opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%.The business had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.