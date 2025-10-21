Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,889,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 371,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

