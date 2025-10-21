Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.7%

UBSI stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

