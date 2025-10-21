Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 146,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

