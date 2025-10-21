Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,269,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,008,000 after acquiring an additional 311,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,408. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $960,266 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

