Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $717,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

